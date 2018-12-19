Deng Zhiyuan, a master of "Wushan Iron Calligraphy", works at his studio in Wushan Town of Changfeng County, east China's Anhui Province, on Dec. 17, 2018. "Wushan Iron Calligraphy" is a local specialty by cold forging Chinese characters with special skills to produce an effect of handwriting. Deng Zhiyuan, the 63-year-old artist has practiced the unique skill for over 30 years. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Deng Zhiyuan, a master of "Wushan Iron Calligraphy", displays his works at his studio in Wushan Town of Changfeng County, east China's Anhui Province, on Dec. 17, 2018. "Wushan Iron Calligraphy" is a local specialty by cold forging Chinese characters with special skills to produce an effect of handwriting. Deng Zhiyuan, the 63-year-old artist has practiced the unique skill for over 30 years. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

