Dong people commemorate ancestor on Sama Festival in China's Guizhou

Local people attend the Sama Festival celebration event in Sanbao Dong Village in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 18, 2018. Sama was the name of a heroine in ancient maternal society of Dong people. The Sama Festival, enlisted as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006, is held to commemorate their ancestor. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)

