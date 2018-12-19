Chinese UN envoy asks to advance reconciliation in Afghanistan

A Chinese envoy asked the international community to help advance reconciliation in Afghanistan, by encouraging the Taliban to return to the negotiating table.



The Afghan government has recently called once again for unconditional talks with the Taliban and reorganized its negotiating team, Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council on Monday.



The international community should support the inclusive political process that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, support the government's efforts to promote peace talks, and encourage the Taliban to return to the negotiating table as early as possible, he said.



He also asked the international community to help Afghanistan improve its security environment.



Violence made parliamentary election day on Oct. 20 the deadliest day of the year. The first three quarters of the year saw a record number of civilian casualties, and drug production in the country remains high, noted the Chinese ambassador.



The international community should strengthen coordination and cooperation to effectively implement the Security Council resolutions, and continue to help Afghanistan's national security forces to build capacity, he said.



Ma asked the international community to help Afghanistan achieve self-driven development, stressing the need to respect the political system and development path independently chosen by the Afghan people.



He asked for efforts to maintain political stability in Afghanistan.



The country's electoral authority should draw lessons and learn from this year's parliamentary elections in preparations for next year's presidential race, he said.



Stakeholders across the political spectrum in Afghanistan should strengthen unity, regard maintenance of national political stability as a shared responsibility, and resolve differences through dialogue, he said.



Ma pledged China's continued support for Afghanistan's political process, reconstruction and development.

