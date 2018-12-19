AT&T offers 5G service in 12 American cities, but in quite early stage

American telecommunication company AT&T announced Tuesday that its 5G network would go live on Friday in 12 American cities, making it the first wireless carrier to launch a mobile network based on the 5G standard.



However, its 5G service is currently unlike what you are expecting from it. It is only available via a mobile hotspot that converts the network's airwaves into Wi-Fi and then allowing computers, phones and other internet-connected devices to access its ultra-fast network.



The hotspot has peak theoretical speeds of 1.2 Gbps, but "actual speeds will be lower," according to AT&T.



The hotspot works on millimeter wave, a kind of 5G technology, but those high-frequency waves travel short distances and are less able to penetrate walls.



Therefore, the company has to build a large number of 5G radios in the cities to render true mobile service. Also, the 5G-capable phones would not be sold until next year.



AT&T will run the hotspot service in 12 cities: Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Raleigh, San Antonio and Waco.



The hotspot called Nighthawk will cost 499 US dollars upfront and 70 dollars per month, according to AT&T.

