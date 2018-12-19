Chinese city lifts home sales ban amid speculation about further real estate loosening

Authorities in Heze in East China's Shandong Province lifted a sales ban on newly bought homes on Tuesday night, the first such move in China in a year, leading to speculation that the change might signal loosening of the country's tightened grip on the property market.



The housing bureau in Heze published a notice on its website on Tuesday night, saying that it will cancel measures that restrict sales of newly purchased homes. Under a regulation released in November 2017, new homes and second-hand houses are only allowed to trade in the market after buyers hold certificates of title for at least two years. The restriction period for non-local residents is three years.



The new rule also makes Heze the first city in China to cancel a sales ban on newly purchased homes. Since September 2016, Chinese central and local authorities have rolled out measures, such as limits on property sales, tightened credit lending and curbs on property prices that aim to crack down on speculative buying and prevent an overheated real estate market.



As of January this year, at least 85 cities around China, including Heze, had imposed rules that restrict the trading of newly bought houses in the market, news website thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday. Some have a sales restriction period of two to three years, while the period in certain cities like Haikou, capital of South China's Hainan Province and Foshan in South China's Guangdong Province is as long as five years and 10 years, respectively.



It is not clear whether regulators in other cities will follow Heze's move in the near future.



Last week, at a meeting of the top decision-making body of the Communist Party of China to study economic policies for next year, policymakers for the first time in four years did not mention any work related to the property industry. This has led to speculation that Chinese authorities may relax tightening measures over the real estate market.

