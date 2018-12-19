US promises aid to Central America amid immigration pressure

The US government on Tuesday promised billions of US dollars of aid to three Central American countries and Mexico as illegal immigration from the Mexican border remains a serious problem for the United States.



The United States is committing 5.8 billion dollars through public and private investment toward the Northern Triangle countries, namely, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, said the US State Department in a statement.



The fund will be used "in support of institutional reforms, development, and economic growth" in the countries, according to the statement.



Washington also vowed to strengthen its support for development in southern Mexico by allocating 2 billion dollars for projects in this area, said the State Department.



Illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States through the Mexican border remain a major concern for the US government.



Washington has added pressure on the Mexican government to stop the migrants from arriving at the US border, either making them remain in Mexico or give up and head home.



In October, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off or reduce US aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as the three countries failed to stop people from the exodus.

