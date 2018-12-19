Pompeo highlights people-to-people ties with Nepal

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali here on Tuesday, discussing further development of bilateral ties, said the US State Department.



The secretary of state highlighted the people-to-people ties that form the foundation of the relationship, according to a statement issued by the State Department.



Pompeo also noted that the meeting with his Nepali counterpart demonstrated the US commitment to its partnership with Nepal, and emphasized the potential for the further development of US-Nepal ties.



The two sides also discussed the compact between Nepal and Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which is MCC's first such compact in South Asia and worth 500 million US dollars.



Senior officials at Nepal's Foreign Ministry said earlier that Nepal and the United States are holding official talks at the level of foreign ministers after a gap of 16 years.



Created by the US Congress in 2004, MCC is a foreign aid agency that provides time-limited grants and assistance to less developed countries that meet rigorous standards.

