China calls for int'l help with South Sudan's peace process

A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for international help to push forward the peace process in South Sudan.



After prolonged conflicts, a lot needs to be done, said Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, adding that the implementation of the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement and the relaunch of economic development need enormous funding and other forms of support.



In addition, the international community should step up humanitarian assistance and economic support to South Sudan, he told the Security Council.



He asked to preserve the political will of the South Sudanese parties in advancing the peace process.



The international community should fully respect South Sudan's leadership in dealing with its own issues and avoid the imposition of solutions, said Wu.



Meanwhile, the international community should continue to support the mediation efforts of regional organizations such as the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and focus on helping South Sudanese parties build mutual trust, honor their commitments and achieve a full cessation of hostilities, said Wu.



China agrees with UN Secretary-General's proposal that the establishment of transitional security arrangements and the formation of a transitional government are matters of priority, he said.



The international community and the Security Council should be fully aware of the complexity of the South Sudan issue and provide constructive assistance to the country in addressing difficulties on the ground, he said.



It has been China's consistent position that sanctions are a means, not the end, he said. "The Security Council should be prudent in the use of sanctions to make sure that measures taken are helpful to the political settlement of the South Sudan issue."



The Security Council in July imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan in addition to existing sanctions -- a travel ban and asset freeze against designated individuals and entities.



Wu said China has always supported South Sudan's peace and development. China will, as always, be an active supporter and constructive participant in the South Sudan peace process and play a constructive role in the realization of lasting peace and sustainable development in the country, he said.

