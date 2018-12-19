China produces first animation to commemorate Karl Marx

Promotional material for China's first animation of Karl Marx The Leader Photo:Courtesy of Bilibili

China will soon release a multi-episode animation about the life story of Karl Marx to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the "millennium's greatest thinker," a leading Chinese anime video site announced on Tuesday.Bilibili, a video site that focuses on anime and games, posted on Sina Weibo that The Leader will talk about how Marx met his wife Jenny and their "thwarted love story," as well as his friendship with Friedrich Engels, his close companion and co-author of the Communist Manifesto.The release date of the animation has not been announced yet.The animation was sponsored by the Project to Study and Develop the Marxist Theory, which was launched by the Communist Party of China in 2004. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences offers academic support, according to the poster of the animation that was released on Tuesday.The series was produced by Wawayu, a private studio based in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province."We don't think works promoting mainstream values will lose their market. 'Mainstream melody' can also be thrilling and attractive," Pan Bin, president of Wawayu, told the Global Times on Wednesday."China has a potentially large number of viewers, and all genres have a chance in the huge market as long as they tell good stories," Pan said.More than 14,000 people have liked the series on Bilibili, and they will get a message once the anime is updated.The Chronicle of the Rabbits, a multi-season animation about China's modern history that started airing in 2015, has been watched more than 100 million times on Bilibili. The cartoons depict China as a rabbit that is weak and small at first but ultimately overcomes countless hurdles to become strong.China, as a country deeply influenced by Marxism, has held symposiums and streamed documentaries this year to pay tribute to the great thinker. A conference to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Marx was held on May 4, one day before his birthday, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.