Industry insiders say US IPR investigation is another tool in trade spat

By Li Xuanmin Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/19 16:13:40





The comment comes after the US International Trade Commission (ITC) decided to open an investigation under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 on certain electronic nicotine delivery systems and components, according to China's



The probe involves six Chinese companies including ALD Group, Shenzhen Yibo Technology Co and Shenzhen Joecig Technology Co, according to a post on federalregister.gov.



"The investigation is creating something out of nothing… The e-cigarette was invented in China and we have applied for and been granted patents for our key technologies and inventions," an employee at ALD Group told the Global Times on Wednesday. The person did not specify in which country the patent applications were filed.



According to a CGTN report in August, Chinese e-cigarette manufacturers jointly hold more than 20,000 patents in the industry, meaning that they own the majority of e-cigarette patents in the world.



The employee added that the US government often uses 337 investigations as a tool to target Chinese enterprises. The US, on average, has launched more than 10 probes against Chinese firms annually under Section 337 in recent years, news website sohu.com reported.



"So this is another round of assault the US has launched against Chinese manufacturers amid the ongoing China-US trade war, but we don't expect to see a major impact," he said.



In October, US-based e-cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc filed a patent-infringement complaint with the US ITC, seeking to block sales of e-cigarette devices and nicotine cartridges made by a dozen companies, most of them in China, Bloomberg reported.



If the US blocks e-cigarette imports, US sellers and consumers could suffer more than Chinese e-cigarette makers, as about 90 percent of the e-cigarettes in the US market are supplied by original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province, an industry insider told the Global Times.



"In the global industry chain, China is the manufacturing base for e-cigarettes thanks to advantages in technology, cost and supply chain, while the US and some European countries see rising markets," said the industry insider.



In 2017, China produced 1.65 billion e-cigarettes, up 37 percent year-on-year, representing about 95 percent of the global market, industry news website eefocus.com reported.





Newspaper headline: Probe into e-cigarettes “creating something out of nothing”: ALD Group employee



