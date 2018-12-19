No African country bears debt because of China: FM

Africa's debt issues have been caused by an unfair international economic order, and no African country bears debt because of China, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs told a press briefing on Wednesday, rebutting an EU official's claim about Chinese aid generating massive debt in Africa.



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker claimed that Chinese aid "contributes to a massive increase in debt among African countries," while speaking at the High-Level Forum Africa-Europe in Vienna on Tuesday, according to media reports.



"This is not happening in conjunction with Africa and Europe. That is why we are better!" Juncker said, according to a video published by the Berlin-based video news agency Ruptly.



China always upholds a sincere mentality and justified view of interests while carrying out reciprocal cooperation with African countries, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the ministry, said on Wednesday. "Chinese investment has boosted local economic growth in Africa, which has been widely recognized by local and international communities," she said. "No African country has been entangled in debt problems because of China."



China has been Africa's largest trade partner for nine consecutive years, Qian Keming, vice minister of commerce, told a conference in August. Trade between China and Africa increased 14 percent year-on-year in 2017 and grew even faster at 16 percent in the first half of 2018. In the past three years, Chinese direct investment in African countries averaged $3 billion a year.



The debt issues in Africa were caused by an unfair global economic order, and countries involved should enhance support for the continent by taking concrete moves, Hua noted.





