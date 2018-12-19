Learning Chinese

Chat attack

more than willing

心甘情愿

(xīnɡānqínɡyuàn)

A: Wow! You have so many dogs! Where do they come from?

哇,你家居然有这么多狗！它们都是从哪儿来的？

(wa, nǐjiā jūrán yǒu zhèmeduō ɡǒu！tāmén dōushì cónɡ nǎér lái de？)

B: They were all stray dogs found on the side of the street. I brought them home with me.

它们都是街边的流浪狗,是我把它们带回家的。

(tāmén dōushì jiēbiān de liúlànɡ ɡǒu, shìwǒ bǎ tāmén dàihuí jiā de.)

A: Let me count... 11 in total! It must be tough taking care of so many dogs.

让我数数…一共有11只！照顾这么多狗一定很辛苦。

(rànɡwǒ shùshù…yīɡònɡ yǒu shíyīzhī！zhàoɡù zhèmeduō ɡǒu yīdìnɡ hěn xīnkǔ. )

B: Yup. The cost of dog food alone is pretty high, but I'm more than willing to pay.

是啊,单是狗粮的花费就很高,但是我心甘情愿。

(shìā, dānshì ɡǒuliánɡ de huāfèi jiù hěnɡāo, dànshì wǒ xīnɡānqínɡyuàn.)

A: I admire you. You're really a good person.

我佩服你,你真是个心地善良的人。

(wǒ pèifú nǐ, nǐ zhēnshì ɡè xīndì shànliánɡ de rén.)

