Learning Chinese

Chat attack
more than willing
心甘情愿
(xīnɡānqínɡyuàn)
A: Wow! You have so many dogs! Where do they come from?
哇,你家居然有这么多狗！它们都是从哪儿来的？
(wa, nǐjiā jūrán yǒu zhèmeduō ɡǒu！tāmén dōushì cónɡ nǎér lái de？)
B: They were all stray dogs found on the side of the street. I brought them home with me.
它们都是街边的流浪狗,是我把它们带回家的。
(tāmén dōushì jiēbiān de liúlànɡ ɡǒu, shìwǒ bǎ tāmén dàihuí jiā de.)
A: Let me count... 11 in total! It must be tough taking care of so many dogs.
让我数数…一共有11只！照顾这么多狗一定很辛苦。
(rànɡwǒ shùshù…yīɡònɡ yǒu shíyīzhī！zhàoɡù zhèmeduō ɡǒu yīdìnɡ hěn xīnkǔ. )
B: Yup. The cost of dog food alone is pretty high, but I'm more than willing to pay.
是啊,单是狗粮的花费就很高,但是我心甘情愿。
(shìā, dānshì ɡǒuliánɡ de huāfèi jiù hěnɡāo, dànshì wǒ xīnɡānqínɡyuàn.)
A: I admire you. You're really a good person.
我佩服你,你真是个心地善良的人。
(wǒ pèifú nǐ, nǐ zhēnshì ɡè xīndì shànliánɡ de rén.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT