Solution

1 No-sweat victory5 Pawns10 Muscat's country14 Heche or Hathaway15 Be patient for16 Basilica section17 Mattress critter18 Hollywood's White19 One using binoculars20 Excalibur's 14 pounds?23 Nervously anxious24 Bakery treats25 Depends (on)28 Wild, noisy brawl30 Certain woodwind31 Hearty entree33 Mr.'s mate36 Double Es in a backward compromise?40 Poetic tribute41 In an angry mood42 Almost handy bone?43 Rip-off44 Physician46 Noted violin maker49 Reeked51 Site of a judgment?57 Fork feature58 Use a lubrication schedule59 Song at the Met60 Dinner scraps61 Denmark money62 Space letters63 "Untouchable" Eliot64 Like all good shoes65 Barely made (with "out")1 Some farm males2 "Let me sleep ___"3 "... lamp ___ my feet"4 Approaching adulthood5 Tough things to kick6 Olympic track legend Jesse7 Subtly spiteful8 Partner of "kin"9 Facial lid inflammation10 Like some streets11 "Key to the city" emcee12 Nip in the bud13 Geeky sorts21 180 degrees from WSW22 Tent prop25 ___ sapiens26 Footnote note27 Lymph ___28 Festive celebration29 "Go Dolphins!"31 Thailand, once32 Dynamite alternative33 Go soft34 Elopers' city, often35 Celestial object37 OK by law38 Pitcher's stat39 Be a corruption exposer43 Cause of depression44 Was in a sword fight45 Artist Yoko46 Respond to, as an opportunity47 Wavy fabric48 Some sibs of Dad, to you49 Simple seater50 "For ___ is the kingdom ..."52 Is vexing53 Fiddling Emperor54 Trash, in Yiddish55 Cork's country56 Coin with a springbok

