ACROSS
1 No-sweat victory
5 Pawns
10 Muscat's country
14 Heche or Hathaway
15 Be patient for
16 Basilica section
17 Mattress critter
18 Hollywood's White
19 One using binoculars
20 Excalibur's 14 pounds?
23 Nervously anxious
24 Bakery treats
25 Depends (on)
28 Wild, noisy brawl
30 Certain woodwind
31 Hearty entree
33 Mr.'s mate
36 Double Es in a backward compromise?
40 Poetic tribute
41 In an angry mood
42 Almost handy bone?
43 Rip-off
44 Physician
46 Noted violin maker
49 Reeked
51 Site of a judgment?
57 Fork feature
58 Use a lubrication schedule
59 Song at the Met
60 Dinner scraps
61 Denmark money
62 Space letters
63 "Untouchable" Eliot
64 Like all good shoes
65 Barely made (with "out")
1 Some farm males
2 "Let me sleep ___"
3 "... lamp ___ my feet"
4 Approaching adulthood
5 Tough things to kick
6 Olympic track legend Jesse
7 Subtly spiteful
8 Partner of "kin"
9 Facial lid inflammation
10 Like some streets
11 "Key to the city" emcee
12 Nip in the bud
13 Geeky sorts
21 180 degrees from WSW
22 Tent prop
25 ___ sapiens
26 Footnote note
27 Lymph ___
28 Festive celebration
29 "Go Dolphins!"
31 Thailand, once
32 Dynamite alternative
33 Go soft
34 Elopers' city, often
35 Celestial object
37 OK by law
38 Pitcher's stat
39 Be a corruption exposer
43 Cause of depression
44 Was in a sword fight
45 Artist Yoko
46 Respond to, as an opportunity
47 Wavy fabric
48 Some sibs of Dad, to you
49 Simple seater
50 "For ___ is the kingdom ..."
52 Is vexing
53 Fiddling Emperor
54 Trash, in Yiddish
55 Cork's country
56 Coin with a springbok
