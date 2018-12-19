Crossword

ACROSS

  1 No-sweat victory

  5 Pawns

 10 Muscat's country

 14 Heche or Hathaway

 15 Be patient for

 16 Basilica section

 17 Mattress critter

 18 Hollywood's White

 19 One using binoculars

 20 Excalibur's 14 pounds?

 23 Nervously anxious

 24 Bakery treats

 25 Depends (on)

 28 Wild, noisy brawl

 30 Certain woodwind

 31 Hearty entree

 33 Mr.'s mate

 36 Double Es in a backward compromise?

 40 Poetic tribute

 41 In an angry mood

 42 Almost handy bone?

 43 Rip-off

 44 Physician

 46 Noted violin maker

 49 Reeked

 51 Site of a judgment?

 57 Fork feature

 58 Use a lubrication schedule

 59 Song at the Met

 60 Dinner scraps

 61 Denmark money

 62 Space letters

 63 "Untouchable" Eliot

 64 Like all good shoes

 65 Barely made (with "out")

DOWN

  1 Some farm males

  2 "Let me sleep ___"

  3 "... lamp ___ my feet"

  4 Approaching adulthood

  5 Tough things to kick

  6 Olympic track legend Jesse

  7 Subtly spiteful

  8 Partner of "kin"

  9 Facial lid inflammation

 10 Like some streets

 11 "Key to the city" emcee

 12 Nip in the bud

 13 Geeky sorts

 21 180 degrees from WSW

 22 Tent prop

 25 ___ sapiens

 26 Footnote note

 27 Lymph ___

 28 Festive celebration

 29 "Go Dolphins!"

 31 Thailand, once

 32 Dynamite alternative

 33 Go soft

 34 Elopers' city, often

 35 Celestial object

 37 OK by law

 38 Pitcher's stat

 39 Be a corruption exposer

 43 Cause of depression

 44 Was in a sword fight

 45 Artist Yoko

 46 Respond to, as an opportunity

 47 Wavy fabric

 48 Some sibs of Dad, to you

 49 Simple seater

 50 "For ___ is the kingdom ..."

 52 Is vexing

 53 Fiddling Emperor

 54 Trash, in Yiddish

 55 Cork's country

 56 Coin with a springbok

