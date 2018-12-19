Happy birthday:



Do not leave anything up to chance today. Make sure you handle any important tasks yourself instead of delegating them to others. Furthering your education will prove personally satisfying and will make you more competitive when it comes to your career. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 7, 17, 19.







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



If you feel that you are losing steam throughout the day, this may be a sign that you need to take a break. Set work aside tonight and focus on recharging your batteries by having some mindless fun. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A certain someone may be looking for more when it comes to your friendship. Consider carefully how you feel before you give them an answer. Adding a personal touch to the way you do things will be the key to getting ahead. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Trust in your judgment today. Methods that work for someone else may not be the right fit for you. Business matters today may start out strong, but will eventually run into some trouble. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



While it may feel like you have to move mountains to get anything done, you will not face anything that is insurmountable. Time and patience will eventually see your through to success. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although you may normally be more comfortable going at a relaxed pace, today will demand more of you. Taking the initiative will be the name of the game. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Not everything will go according to plan today. Your best bet is to take things as they come. So long as you do not lose your cool, you should come out on top. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will be able to complete an extremely challenging task with the support of a friend. An amazing financial opportunity can be yours if you pay attention to what is going on around you. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Taking a short trip with family or friends will give you the chance to create some long-lasting memories. Your financial luck is looking up, making this a great time for all types of investments. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Do not hesitate to ask questions if you are confused about something. You will not get anywhere if you do not have all the information you need. Romance is on the rise. This may be a good time to take a relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Your natural charisma and charm is sure to make you the center of attention at any social gathering. Your ability to make everyone feel important and at ease will prove extremely valuable. The stars will favor financial endeavors. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You are bound to make some huge advances if you focus your efforts on making your dreams come true today. Feel free to dream big and let your ambitions run wild. Shoot for the moon and reach for the stars! ✭✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Today will be perfect for heading in new directions. If there is something you have been wanting to try for a long time, now is the time to do it. ✭✭✭✭