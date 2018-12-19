Shanghai’s time-honored and protected buildings lovingly cared for

Two students check their bicycle in a lilong (alley) in Sichuan Road North. Photo: VCG

Bird's eye view of the protected historical and cultural landscape along Shanyin Road of Hongkou district Photo: VCG

There are many time-honored villas in Shanghai, including residential houses inhabited by residents and protected buildings with historical and cultural values. Compared with the daily maintenance of ordinary buildings, the maintenance of these old homes requires more care, according to Xinmin Evening News.An area close to Shanyin Road and Liyang Road in Hongkou district is filled with many historically protected buildings, lending an elegant and nostalgic atmosphere to the community. Here lives a "beautician" of these historic buildings, Ma Jiale, a repairman nicknamed by local residents as Master Ma."Master Ma is always warmhearted, caring and reassuring," an elderly resident surnamed Zhong, who lives on Shanyin Road, told Xinmin Evening News. Zhong and Ma are old acquaintances who met each other 10 years ago when Zhong asked for Ma's help to repair her leaking window.The plum rain season is a hard time for residents in these historical buildings. On a stormy day in 2017, Zhong's window almost fell off from its fragile, old wooden frame. An elderly person living alone, Zhong sought help from Ma once again.This time, however, Ma brought with him a small team. They found out that most of the putty on the window had dried and cracked off. Ma took out some new putty from his tool bag and applied a layer at the joint between the frame and the glass to strengthen it. Before leaving, the team also helped Zhong check the rest of her home for hidden dangers.Tasks like this are common for Ma, who has been tending to the old homes around Shanyin Road, Liyang Road and Sichuan Road North for the past 28 years, where nearly 40 percent are historical protected buildings.Ma believes that the maintenance of historical buildings should be based on the premise of "repairing the old as old" with an emphasis on keeping old-fashioned facades in line with the surrounding environment. The most important thing to Ma is to help the residents live comfortably.Among his countless repair cases, Ma remembers a semi-circular window on a home along Shanyin Road. He needed to replace the semi-circular wooden frame, which had rotted, however at that time Ma could only find a rectangular window frame at a market.After noting the size of the semi-circular window, Ma found a large wooden board and manually cut out an identical semi-circular frame, which fit quite well, making the family overjoyed. "Actually, my job is very simple. I only need patience, care and responsibility. When I fix a problem I will be very happy to see that the old house is harmonious with its surroundings," Ma told Xinmin Evening News.Over the years, Ma has risen from a lone repairman to leading a small team. In 2015, Ma suddenly became a "busy person" and often received calls that were not in his service area nor his working hours. Still, Ma would take care of these problems, which turned him into a sort of celebrity in the community.Ma's work is supported by the Sichuan Road North sub-district. In addition, his service team now includes several plumbers and plasterers. "I am mainly responsible for repairing windows, doors and handrails. Now the team has grown and our service has expanded," Ma told Xinmin Evening News.Master Ma is expected to retire in three years, but he said he is reassured to see that historical and cultural old buildings in Shanghai have successors to take care of them.This article was translated by Qi Xijia based on an article from Xinmin Evening News.