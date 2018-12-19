China to boost crackdown on IPR infringement

China will step up the protection of intellectual property rights by imposing tougher punishments for IPR infringement, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) Wednesday.
Thirty-eight governmental departments including the National Development and Reform Commission
, the People's Bank of China and the NIPA have jointly signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation in the crackdown on IPR infringement.
The memorandum listed six types of infractions regarding intellectual property including repeated patent infringements, declining to execute punishments on patent violations and using fake documents in patent applications.
Enterprises who break the law may face multiple restrictions in receiving government financial support, establishing financial institutions, and receiving customs certifications.
NIPA will also publicize IPR infringements on a national online credit system, which accelerates the establishment of an intellectual property credit system.
The punishment mechanism will bring effective IPR protection and help deter IPR violations, according to the NIPA.