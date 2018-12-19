‘Chicken coop bus’ rolls out to raise low carbon awareness in Tianjin

Passengers interact with a mechanical chicken coop in the back of a bus in Tianjin as part of a public awareness campaign on Friday. The coop dispenses real eggs to passengers for choosing public transportation. Photo: IC

A group in China promoting low-carbon transportation has found the perfect vehicle for their message - a city bus with fake chickens that lay real eggs.The large chicken coop, complete with hay and fake chickens, sits in the back of a public bus in North China's Tianjin, video from December 12 shows. Inside it is a contraption that dispenses real eggs with a QR scan."Oh, this is so interesting!" an elderly woman said as a fresh egg rolled from a pipe connected to the coop.The installation is just one of many planned for buses in cities as part of an awareness campaign on the effects that carbon dioxide emissions have on the ecosystem, including hens, organizers said.While organizers said they did not wish to be identified, they cooperated with Ant Financial, parent company of Alipay."We're trying to use an interesting and more approachable way to help the public realize the importance of low-carbon transport," an Ant Financial spokesperson surnamed Wang told the Global Times.More than 167 passengers received a fresh egg in the activity that hopefully was successful in raising some important questions.At least one young boy raised an interesting point. "Mom, we could get an egg by taking the bus. But who gives the eggs to the hens?" he said.Global Times