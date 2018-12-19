Capital Museum showcases Baroque art from Poland’s Silesia region

Lion and Angel by Matthiasa Steinla Photos: Courtesy of Capital Museum

a funeral plate dating to 1658 Photo: Courtesy of Capital Museum

A new exhibition at Beijing's Capital Museum takes Chinese visitors back to the Baroque period in the Silesia region of Poland through paintings, sculptures and handicrafts from the time."This is a good opportunity for Chinese visitors to learn about the art, history and culture of the Silesia region. Although it covers only a period of roughly 50 years in the 17th century, the exhibition showcases a different Europe," said Zhao Yazhuo, a curator with the Capital Museum, at the opening of the exhibition on Tuesday.Featuring a total of 76 artworks, the Silesia Rediuiua exhibition covers the fast development and recovery that took place in the region after the Thirty Years' War, a destructive war that took place in Central Europe between 1618 and 1648 and caused 8 million fatalities."After the war, Silesia came back to life to become one of the strongest regions in Europe. It witnessed a new high for culture and the arts with a number of excellent artists and sculptors," said Piotr Oszczanowski, director of the National Museum in Wroclaw and also the curator of the exhibition."All the exhibits are coming to China for the first time," he added, noting that he chose each of the artworks on display himself.The exhibition is the result of the strategic cooperation between the two museums and follows the Capital Museum's Life in China during the Late Ming Dynasty exhibition at the National Museum in Wroclaw in 2017.The exhibition is set to run until March 24, 2019.