Visit these historical protected communities and villages outside of Shanghai

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/19 18:18:42

Town tourism

People celebrate a dragon boat cultural festival in Luodian town, Baoshan district. Photo: VCG



Luodian town in Shanghai's Baoshan district recently was listed among the "famous historical and cultural towns and villages of China" by the



Apart from Luodian, Shanghai has 12 other local towns and villages on the list, including Fengjing ancient town, Zhujiajiao watertown, Jiading town, Xinchang ancient town, Zhangyan town, Liantang town, Nanxiang town, Gaoqiao town, Jinze town, Chuansha new town, Gexin village and Xiatang village.



Luodian town



The recently nominated Luodian town is located at the Northwest part of Baoshan district and was formed around the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Due to its proximity to rivers and the sea, it became a fishing village during the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and enjoyed rapid agricultural and commercial development.



Nowadays, the town is most famous for its dragon boat folk activities, which began in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644); today, instead of focusing on racing, the dragon boat activities in Luodian are mostly just touristic performances. The town is also renowned for its superb manufacturing techniques of these boats.



The town is known for its specialized fish balls and sweet deserts. Visitors can take metro Line 7 to Meilanhu Station, and then walk or cycle to town.



Visitors look at cormorants at Fengjing ancient town of Jinshan district. Photo: VCG Fengjing ancient town



This ancient area in Shanghai's Jinshan district is known for its bridges, rivers and alleys, which are a classic part of the Jiangnan (the region south of the Yangtze River) scenery. Fengjing was among the first batch of local towns selected in the list by MOHURD.



The architecture in Fengjing is embedded with a strong Jiangnan style. The town has maintained its ancient architectures, which can be found on Heping Street, Shengchan Street, Beida Street and Youhao Street.



The town is also known for its traditional snacks and foods including yellow rice wine and dried bean curd. Visitors can take Line 1 to Jinjiang Park Station and then catch a local bus.



A man rows a boat along a river in Zhujiajiao watertown of Qingpu district. Photo: VCG Zhujiajiao watertown



Zhujiajiao in Qingpu district is one of the best-developed heritage towns in Shanghai. It is credited as the "Venice of Shanghai."



Architectures of the ancient Jiangnan style are well preserved in town. For instance, the landmark is Fangsheng (setting-fish-free) Bridge, which is the longest, largest and tallest stone bridge in town. Standing on the bridge's high point, one will have a view of the entire area.



Noticeably, North Street has preserved many of its ancient buildings from the Ming and Qing dynasties. The most popular local food is the so-called "grandmother zongzi." Almost every food store in town has hired an elderly woman to make meat-filled zongzi. Take Line 17 and get off at Zhujiajiao Station.



Jiading town



This town is located at the northwestern part of Jiading district, and is the business, cultural and tourism center of the district. It is renowned for its culture.



Here you will see modern city views and plenty of traditional buildings, including Fahua Tower, a Confucian temple, and Huilongtan Park. The town also preserved a batch of museums with strong cultural values, including Jiading Museum, Jiading Bamboo Carving Museum, and Luyanshao Art Museum.



Visitors can take Line 11 to West Jiading Station.



Xinchang ancient town



Located in Pudong New Area, Xinchang is an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of urban Shanghai. The old streets, rivers, exquisite stone arch bridges and traditional houses here present a classic picture of the ancient Jiangnan watertown.



One of the most famous tourist attractions in town is its stone archway. Another tourist hot spot is Jiangnan First Teahouse, where many Chinese movies and TV series have been filmed.



Visitors can take metro Line 16 to Xinchang Station and then bus 628 to the destination.



Zhangyan town



In suburban Shanghai's Jinshan district, this old town is from the Tang Dynasty. Its tourism resources haven't been fully developed, and its residents still live a peaceful life.



The most famous spots in town include Zhangyan Park, which was once the private residence of a local distinguished family from the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).



Visitors can take metro Line 1 to Lianhua Road Station and then Lianwei bus line to the town.



Liantang town



This town in Qingpu district was formed during the Three Kingdoms period (220-280) some 1,000 years ago. It is said that the famous military general Zhou Yu (175-210) built a pool in town to train his navy.



The town is connected with rivers and old bridges. The former residence of Chen Yun (1905-1995), a CPC revolutionary veteran, is one of the sites to see.



The most representative food is jiaobai, known in English as water bamboo. Since the water and soil conditions in town are superb, jiaobao grown here is extremely delicious and nutritious. Fried steamed dumplings are also a local specialty.



Visitors can take the metro Line 17 to Zhujiajiao Station before taking the Qingzheng or Qingxiao bus lines.



The information was translated by Wang Han based on a report by eastday.com.

Luodian town in Shanghai's Baoshan district recently was listed among the "famous historical and cultural towns and villages of China" by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People's Republic of China (MOHURD), eastday.com reported Tuesday.Apart from Luodian, Shanghai has 12 other local towns and villages on the list, including Fengjing ancient town, Zhujiajiao watertown, Jiading town, Xinchang ancient town, Zhangyan town, Liantang town, Nanxiang town, Gaoqiao town, Jinze town, Chuansha new town, Gexin village and Xiatang village.The recently nominated Luodian town is located at the Northwest part of Baoshan district and was formed around the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Due to its proximity to rivers and the sea, it became a fishing village during the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and enjoyed rapid agricultural and commercial development.Nowadays, the town is most famous for its dragon boat folk activities, which began in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644); today, instead of focusing on racing, the dragon boat activities in Luodian are mostly just touristic performances. The town is also renowned for its superb manufacturing techniques of these boats.The town is known for its specialized fish balls and sweet deserts. Visitors can take metro Line 7 to Meilanhu Station, and then walk or cycle to town.This ancient area in Shanghai's Jinshan district is known for its bridges, rivers and alleys, which are a classic part of the Jiangnan (the region south of the Yangtze River) scenery. Fengjing was among the first batch of local towns selected in the list by MOHURD.The architecture in Fengjing is embedded with a strong Jiangnan style. The town has maintained its ancient architectures, which can be found on Heping Street, Shengchan Street, Beida Street and Youhao Street.The town is also known for its traditional snacks and foods including yellow rice wine and dried bean curd. Visitors can take Line 1 to Jinjiang Park Station and then catch a local bus.Zhujiajiao in Qingpu district is one of the best-developed heritage towns in Shanghai. It is credited as the "Venice of Shanghai."Architectures of the ancient Jiangnan style are well preserved in town. For instance, the landmark is Fangsheng (setting-fish-free) Bridge, which is the longest, largest and tallest stone bridge in town. Standing on the bridge's high point, one will have a view of the entire area.Noticeably, North Street has preserved many of its ancient buildings from the Ming and Qing dynasties. The most popular local food is the so-called "grandmother zongzi." Almost every food store in town has hired an elderly woman to make meat-filled zongzi. Take Line 17 and get off at Zhujiajiao Station.This town is located at the northwestern part of Jiading district, and is the business, cultural and tourism center of the district. It is renowned for its culture.Here you will see modern city views and plenty of traditional buildings, including Fahua Tower, a Confucian temple, and Huilongtan Park. The town also preserved a batch of museums with strong cultural values, including Jiading Museum, Jiading Bamboo Carving Museum, and Luyanshao Art Museum.Visitors can take Line 11 to West Jiading Station.Located in Pudong New Area, Xinchang is an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of urban Shanghai. The old streets, rivers, exquisite stone arch bridges and traditional houses here present a classic picture of the ancient Jiangnan watertown.One of the most famous tourist attractions in town is its stone archway. Another tourist hot spot is Jiangnan First Teahouse, where many Chinese movies and TV series have been filmed.Visitors can take metro Line 16 to Xinchang Station and then bus 628 to the destination.In suburban Shanghai's Jinshan district, this old town is from the Tang Dynasty. Its tourism resources haven't been fully developed, and its residents still live a peaceful life.The most famous spots in town include Zhangyan Park, which was once the private residence of a local distinguished family from the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).Visitors can take metro Line 1 to Lianhua Road Station and then Lianwei bus line to the town.This town in Qingpu district was formed during the Three Kingdoms period (220-280) some 1,000 years ago. It is said that the famous military general Zhou Yu (175-210) built a pool in town to train his navy.The town is connected with rivers and old bridges. The former residence of Chen Yun (1905-1995), a CPC revolutionary veteran, is one of the sites to see.The most representative food is jiaobai, known in English as water bamboo. Since the water and soil conditions in town are superb, jiaobao grown here is extremely delicious and nutritious. Fried steamed dumplings are also a local specialty.Visitors can take the metro Line 17 to Zhujiajiao Station before taking the Qingzheng or Qingxiao bus lines.The information was translated by Wang Han based on a report by eastday.com.