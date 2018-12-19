Exploring one of China’s largest municipalities: Chongqing

Chongqing's Danzishi Old Street Photo: Courtesy of Christopher Cottrell

The Jialing River in Chongqing Photo: IC

The Chongqing Cableway Photo: IC







Mist shrouds Nanshan Mountain as my vehicle races up the road. Dense fog hangs like tufts of pulled cotton, concealing the tree-line and framing the view of Chongqing's urban anatomy.



At 30 million people, Chongqing is among China's largest municipalities. Of course, how much of that is in the city's urban core or spread over the countryside is hard to fathom - but 8 to 10 million seems a fair gambit for its primary urban centers around the rivers.



Either way, I'm heading to a popular vantage point by which to glimpse this sprawling downtown that spans the confluences of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers - the Nanshan Mountain viewing platform. This is a romantic spot to watch the city spark up at night. But I'm here in the early morning hours for a jog through the trees and the Chongqing Botanical Gardens off Chongwen Road, a bustling if unassuming street near the Chongqing University of Post & Telecommunications.



As a college street, the neighborhood around Chongwen Road is abustle with steaming noodle and hot pot restaurants - hearty and spicy broth to pepper a brisk morning jog. Up one of the meandering side streets 20 minutes from the university, I can take in through the trees the urban forest of concrete and bridge steel jungles below. From here, I can see where the giant Yangtze flows into the Jialing River.



Here I'd like to share the three spots in the city that I love best: Jiefangbei, Jiangbei and Danzishi Old Street, once the "Old Bund of Chongqing."



Jiefangbei action







The Jiefangbei district on the primary Chongqing peninsula between the two rivers is my favorite quarter. From the ethereal and post-modern red pillared Jiefangbei Guotai Arts Centre to descending and winding stone pathways, this district is a perfect place to launch an odyssey into one of China's most fascinating cities. Like all of Chongqing, it's not overrun with expat quarters and moves to its own bubbling and spicy beat. While the cliff hugging restaurant and local snack complex of Hong Ya Dong Cave is a magnetic draw for its inspiring views of the Jialing River and Opera House on the opposite banks in the Jiangbei district, it can be overwhelmed by mass amounts of tourists most weekends and peak seasons.



Right before and during Chinese New Year of 2018, social media videos went viral of cute hipsters pantomiming Chinese songs in Hong Ya Dong Cave. The tourist volume suddenly exploded here, with travelers from China appearing in throngs to learn about this cliff's history, which goes back 2,300 years. Air Strike, the 2018 film starring Bruce Willis, Liu Ye, Song Seung-heon and William Chan about the Japanese bombing of Chongqing during World War II, also fueled the national interest in this part of the city. Still, this has not eliminated Jiangbei's multiple blocks of tiny hot pot restaurants, bars, cafes, and boutique fashion and art shops. Especially at the Bay Road Haochijie Street or Liberation Monument Square areas, or the famous Cotton's Bar by Jiaochangkou metro station. When guests visit Chongqing, I like to take them down to this area after a sundowner at the 50th floor Westin lounge with its huge wine wall and live piano with singer.



Jiangbei style



I also entertain them opposite the river over in Jiangbei where my wife and I have a place. The famous 900 Bar Street is hip and modern. From Korean restaurants to blocks of hot pot to beer boutiques, there is no shortage of places to get out of town guests primed. Guanyinqiao is also riddled with mega-malls and outdoor plazas with public dancers. Outside one of the malls, Tian Jie, dozens of young paparazzi loiter around taking pictures of fashionistas - from local takes on Harajuku Cosplay Little Bowpeep outfits to Milan inspired leather pants, this area has it in spades. Halloween this year ran for nearly an entire week with wild costumes and parties at 900, making it arguably the city's new center of hip. With its opera house, new corporate quarter and fashion centers, Jiangbei is certainly on the rise.



Danzishi Old Street



And so is much of the rest of Chongqing - such as the Danzishi Old Street. Once famed as the "Old Bund of Chongqing" across the banks of the Yangtze and Jialing confluence with 19th century French Barracks, this area has undergone massive redevelopment in the past year. Anchored with the Riverside Landmark Mall with hip restaurants and pubs, a Madame Tussauds wax museum, and sea life park, one can wander the maze of traditional inspired Chinese buildings - even an old Protestant church that's been spruced up. This walking street is horizontal with stairs and escalators. It is buffered with new luxury apartments, which means plenty of affluent neighbors come down to relax here in name brand pajamas. Who can blame them? The views at night next to the Brewport bar and restaurant above Madame Tussauds are arguably the best in Chongqing. I love them because I can scout both the Jiangbei and Jiefangbei skylines, the glowing opera house, the orange lantern lights of Hongyadong and the neon lit river cruises - plus the lit up Nanshan Mountain platform way up in the dark hills.



At the peak of the peninsula, two enormous towers, the Raffles City Chongqing, rise under construction. They were designed by acclaimed architect Moshe Safdie and will soon become shining beacons for New Chongqing. Not that the city needs all this polish and fame. It's quite happy to be humble and happy and known for its tongue torturing cuisine.



Hidden but popular:



The Ciqi Kou quarter is further south along the Yangtze in the Shapingba district. With its origins in the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), it was a purveyor of prized porcelain during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties. Translation? Think a more chilled out version of Shanghai's Xintiandi with no glam brands and instead local snacks presented alongside funky music bars and cafes. Mix in the occasional costumed characters of the Hindu god Hanuman or the God of Fortune with spun sugar candy and spiced octopus tentacles on sticks, and you've got the picture.



Chaotianmen Port area is where all of the locals board river cruises. You can get deals down the Yangtze to the Three Gorges Damn and even to Wuhan. Located at the tip of the peninsula below the giant Raffles towers, popular night cruises embark from here. You can enjoy local fare and drinks while taking in views under Chongqing's numerous iconic bridges. Some travelers are known to pack their own picnics with foie gras, blue cheese, crackers and champagne for these night trips. Hint: Yes, there are Ole markets and Walmarts in Chongqing for such international selections.



In region:



Chongqing's new high-speed railway terminals make regional travel more accessible. The 816 Nuclear Power plant dug into the mountains of Fulin County and made into a national museum is now just 36 minutes away by high-speed metro. Sure, the taxi ride from the station to 816 is 25 minutes, but it used to take author Peter Hessler, famed for his book River Town: Two Years Along the Yangtze, 14-hours by boat from Fulin to downtown Chongqing in the mid-1990s.



Wulong Karst National Park is now also much easier to get to via speed train, within two hours. Famed as the setting for the film Transformers 4: Age of Extinction, this valley is an amazing geologic exploration of karst limestone. It embodies the magic that is southwest China with bamboo, mist, and the long ebb of time slowly carving rock.



Rules of thumb



Getting around:



Yellow Checker Taxis are the best, but an abundance of local cars are also registered with the DiDi app for you to use. They are Alipay and WeChat pay friendly.



Chongqing's metro is usually crowded, but people are nice and not as in a hurry as passengers in Beijing or Shanghai. Mid-mornings tend to have lighter traffic. They are efficient and go most places in the city. Remember, though, you must pay with cash as Alipay and WeChat pay is not yet set up in the metros.



What to eat:



Hot pot is a must-have if you travel to Chongqing. Chongqing-style hot pot is well-known for its spicy favor and the large amount of meat and vegetables that are put in the pot all at once. The second dish that you mustn't miss are Chongqing Street Noodles, which are known around the world.