Shanghai really needs more pedestrian-only walking streets

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

In Shanghai, there is a small street that is not frequently visited by foreign tourists despite it's proximity to People's Park. Nestled between Fengyang Road and Nanjing West Road in the heart of downtown Shanghai, Huanghe Road is in fact extremely popular among locals as one of the city's food and snack streets.In just one block you will find dozens of eateries, bakeries and restaurants big and small as well as several mid-range hotels. The density and compactness of the street, all illuminated at night with glowing neon signboards, give it a cozy, Old Shanghai vibe.The problem with Huanghe Road? It's vehicular traffic. Typical of most Shanghai roads, Huanghe Road is constantly congested with cars, scooters and e-bikes. Its narrow sidewalks, which are crowded with visitors and vendors, often mean having to step into the street, but do so at your own risk.I'm dismayed by how Huanghe Road squandered its potential to become Shanghai's premier snack street by allowing vehicular traffic. It would be such a wonderful, authentic taste of Shanghainese culture if it were strictly a pedestrian walking street closed off to all cars, like Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street.Many other neighborhoods around the city would also benefit by blocking motorized vehicles. Take, for example, the portion of Suzhou Road South that winds directly along Suzhou Creek between Chengdu North Road and Xizang Middle Road. This road was, just a few years ago, a place mostly for blacksmiths and industrial warehouses. But these properties have since been bought out by art galleries, design boutiques, luxury apartment towers, bars and restaurants.That tract of Suzhou Road South is on the verge of becoming an upscale and trendy waterfront, but holding it back from realizing its full commercial glory is that the road is plagued by scooters and motorcycles, who use it as a traffic-free alternative to nearby Xinzha Road. As a result, it's even more dangerous for pedestrians than Xinzha Road due to the sheer volume of scooters constantly speeding by.A few years ago, expat Christopher Cottrell penned an opinion piece for the Global Times about this same area. "I am currently writing this article along Suzhou Creek on an otherwise pleasant pedestrian walking path, called Suzhou Road South, which in recent years has become overrun with motorbikes who illegally circumvent the spherical roadblocks so that they can avoid busy Xinzha Road nearby. In the past hour I have witnessed several near-collisions of e-bikes into elderly people who use the path for exercise."And then there are the little roads that surround the periphery of Yuyuan Garden, one of Shanghai's oldest and most popular tourist attractions. The whole area was renovated many years ago by the district government to make it more attractive to visitors, which included lining the streets with souvenir shops and time-honored restaurants and snack stalls.But for some reason, these streets stay open to vehicular traffic, forcing droves of tourists to contend with each other on tiny sidewalks as cars and scooters speed and honk past, making the all-around atmosphere quite unpleasant by detracting from the garden's ancient aura. There's really no good reason to allow any vehicles on the little side streets that orbit Yuyuan, but I can count dozens of reasons to prohibit them: mainly, foot traffic can increase commerce.I understand that Shanghai is now one of China's largest car markets, and it seems that e-bikes and scooters here outnumber bicycles and pedestrians. To close off some streets in the downtown area would be forcing all those cars and scooters to use other already congested major roads. However, if Shanghai truly wishes to fashion itself into a cultural and shopping hub, more neighborhoods here need to be isolated as pedestrian-only walking streets.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.