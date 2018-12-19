‘Dancing daredevils’ detained for scaling 228-meter-tall skyscraper

The two men and one woman dance on the top of the "New York, New York Building," a 228-meter-tall tower in Jiefangbei, Southwest China's Chongqing on Sunday. Source:Cover News

A trio of daredevils was detained after they climbed a skyscraper in Southwest China's Chongqing and shot footage of themselves dancing.The two men and one woman reached the top of the "New York, New York Building," a 228-meter-tall tower in Jiefangbei, central Chongqing on Sunday, media reported.Knee-weakening drone footage shot by the group shows them confidently dancing on the spire of the tower.When they descended, waiting officers promptly took them into custody for trespassing.They did not use any safety equipment, police said.Among the group is Tong Hu, a serial skyscraper climber who last year successfully scaled a building in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.It was not reported if charges were pressed.Similar daredevil stunts are not new to China. In 2017, skyscraper climber Wu Yongning fell 62 floors to his death in Changsha.West China City Daily