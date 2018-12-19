Artificial intelligence tourism bus launched

The world's first artificial intelligence (AI) sightseeing bus started trial operations in Shanghai recently. The bus uses facial recognition technology to allow passengers on board, Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.



When passengers purchase a bus ticket through a mobile phone app, their phone camera will recognize their face and bind the tickets to them. Two intelligent translator machines are near the bus driver's seat on each bus, which can complete voice translations, answer questions and serve as an audio guide. It can also provide information for passengers to help them better understand the culture of Shanghai.



The bus will run along two routes, covering many local tourist attractions including Yuyuan Garden and the Bund. In January of 2019, Shanghai will officially launch 20 AI sightseeing buses.

