Japan to simplify visa transactions for Chinese

Japan will simplify its tourist visa transaction process for Chinese tourists starting January 4, 2019, Shanghai Observer reported Wednesday.
According to the Consulate General of Japan in Shanghai, Chinese tourists who have visited Japan at least twice in the past three years using an individual tourist visa will not be required to submit economic proof for multiple entry visas.
Japan used to apply a simplified single-entry visa application process for a certain group of students and former graduates from 75 universities under the Ministry of Education
of China. Under the new policy, the number will be increased to 1,243.
The new policy will encourage more Chinese to travel to Japan during the New Year and Chinese lunar new year holiday. Statistics show that tourism trips by Chinese to Japan are expected to exceed 8 million in 2018.