Truffle may be China’s largest ever

A giant truffle unearthed in Southwest China may be the largest ever found in the country, media reported Tuesday.The 1,205 gram truffle was purchased for a mere 20,000 yuan ($2,900), said its owner, Zhu Zaiqiong, a truffle dealer in Kunming, Yunnan Province."It's bigger than my face," said Zhu, holding up the brain-shaped truffle.Zhu has reason to be excited. She explained that a 690 gram truffle recently brought in 210,000 yuan at auction."Even I can't estimate how much it's worth," Zhu said.Incredibly rare, truffles are among the world's most expensive foods. They are often used in gourmet cooking, where a few thin shavings can demand thousands of yuan.The truffle is the largest found in Yunnan and current largest in China, according to the report.However, it's dwarfed by the current Guinness World Record holder: a 1,786 gram truffle found in Italy in 2014.Pear Video