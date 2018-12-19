China’s tech, always in glare, has its benefits

Illustration: Peter C.Espina/GT

An article by China Youth Daily recently went viral on social media. According to the investigative report, through 16 years of endeavor, 88 out of 72,000 students in certain impoverished areas of China were admitted to the Tsinghua University and Peking University, top two universities in China, after learning through livestreaming with technical support of a Chinese online school. Sixteen years ago, the admission numbers of disadvantaged students in top universities were in single digits.



In combating educational inequality, technology helps enormously.



Since the reform and opening-up, China has exercised enormous efforts to raise education levels in both rural and urban areas by ramping up public educational investment.



Nonetheless, just as in most other developing countries, educational inequality between rural and urban areas is stark in China. One of the most direct reasons is lack of resources including teachers and funds in rural areas.



A teacher in a county of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region told China Youth Daily that not even one student from the county got into a university last year. In contrast, in the renowned Chengdu No. 7 High School in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, over 90 percent of students were admitted to key universities in the country or abroad.



Livestreaming is not expensive and is of immense help to students. Around 60,000 yuan ($8,700) to 70,000 yuan per year for a school is paid by local governments. A total of 248 schools in poor areas in the provinces are capable of teaching students with the help of livestreamed courses delivered at the Chengdu school. The courses include lessons by top teachers and native English speakers, and watching Ted Talks, all of which were earlier unaffordable for students.



Technology is of course not a panacea. "Income disparity, various institutional barriers and different parenting styles" are considered potential causes of educational inequality, according to an academic article by Peking University professors. The educational gap thus needs to be filled in by economic growth, government funding and many other factors through years of endeavor. But this technology offers a new possibility.



For these 72,000 students and other prospective students in the 248 schools, learning through livestreaming is life-changing. What they gained was not only advanced knowledge, but also the opportunity to get in touch with the outside world. Some who benefited see the transformative screen as a beam of light coming to the deep dark "well," which made them realize that the vast sky was awaiting them. This is not a flash in the pan. The application of technology in people's lives in China is what happens every day but rarely finds a mention in Western media.



In foreign media, China's technology appears as a weapon of "cold war," a pair of eyes snooping on the Chinese people and a governing tool of the Party.



The Washington Post claimed last week that the US is "in an escalating technological cold war" with China which centered on "both China's use of technology to steal information and the theft of technology itself." Chinese internet companies are "keeping detailed records of their users' personal information and online activity," said CNN. The South China Morning Post also asserted that Sina Weibo, one of the most popular social media platforms in China, created a "public opinion analysis group" to "detect and censor negative content for a cleaner Chinese cyberspace."



In addition, a number of media outlets believe that "the influence of the Chinese Communist Party is ubiquitous within Chinese tech companies". Even the Party membership of Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba Group, triggered extensive discussion in Western media.



Just as many other Chinese things, China's technology has earned a bad reputation in the West, but it is helping bring about change and benefiting people in the country. China's technology needs to be understood properly in the right spirit.



The author is a reporter with the Global Times. yanyunming@globaltimes.com.cn