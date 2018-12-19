Chinese online auction platform ePai Live launches ePai auction index

On Tuesday, Chinese online auction platform ePai Live launched a new auction index, ePai Index, together with the Cultural Relics Publishing House in Beijing. The new index is based on data concerning approximately 36 million artworks that have appeared at auctions in China over the past 10 years.



The index provides information including sales figures for China's art market, regional development trends and research reports about individual artworks.



According to Zhang Zicheng, the president of the Cultural Relics Publishing House, by making use of big data, the index aims to expose the true value of artworks going under the hammer in China and act as a reference for collectors to use for future purchases.





