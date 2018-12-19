Lines between China, Vatican remain open on bishops’ deal

China and Vatican are maintaining communication on implementing a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops signed in September, China's Foreign Ministry said.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at Wednesday's routine press conference that China has always been sincere in improving relations with Vatican, and has made relentless efforts to this end.



Also, the signing of the provisional agreement is a significant step toward improving ties between the two sides, Hua said.



Hua made the remarks following last week's visit by a Vatican delegation to China.



The delegation was in China for talks with "government and church officials" to work on "practical steps" to implement the recent provisional agreement, Greg Burke, director of the Holy See press office, told the Global Times in an emailed statement on Friday local time.



The Vatican delegation met with the seven Chinese bishops on December 12 in Beijing, Bishop Huang Bingzhang, who attended the meeting, told the Global Times on Saturday.



Global Times

