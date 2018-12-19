Sea swimming invitational to be held in Xingcheng

A winter sea swimming invitational will be held at Xingcheng county in Huludao, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on January 13, organizers said Wednesday.



The water temperature is expected to range between -2 C and -0.5 C, with the freezing point of seawater between -5 C and -3 C in the area, organizers have said.



Participants are urged to warm up fully before jumping into the water.



An international team is expected to participate and Chinese swimmers can enter the race without competing in preliminaries, the Chinese Swimming Association said.



Xingcheng, a popular tourism ­destination, has a 103-kilometer coastline.



It is not the first time for Xingcheng to host a winter swimming invitational. The first invitational was held on February 10.

