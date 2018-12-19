Asia-Oceania cooperation forum in Nanning

The Asia-Oceania Sport for All Cooperation and Development Forum was held on Tuesday in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
China and Oceanian countries have already established avenues of sports cooperation including the flagship international rally, China-ASEAN
International Touring Assembly and the ASEAN-China Journalists Rally (CAITA).
Guangxi sports bureau has also partnered with the yachting governing body of Vietnam, which borders China's Guangxi, and provided 10 optimist-class dinghies to the Vietnamese for training.