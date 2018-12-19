US making space arms race: expert

The US is militarizing space and using China's and Russia's self-defense activities as an excuse, and this will force China to join the space arms race, Chinese analysts said on Wednesday, after the US announced the establishment of a US Space Command.



The US Space Command will be its military's 11th unified combatant command, Vice President Mike Pence announced at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, according to the US Defense Department website.



This act militarizes space, and will use outer space for surveillance and spy missions, or to deploy weapons for anti-satellite, anti-missile or ground strike missions, said Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"China has tested missiles designed to destroy satellites. China and Russia are working to deploy new weapons in space. These new challenges demand a new and innovative response. And that's precisely what we've been providing under US President Donald Trump's leadership," Pence said, according to remarks released by the White House online Tuesday.



Wei said, "Such excuse is truly hilarious and nonsense. The US has the most advanced capabilities to militarize outer space and threaten China and Russia, as well as other countries, for a very long time. US warships and ground-based missiles can easily launch attacks against satellites, and its X-37B spacecraft can also be used for the same purpose."



Compared with US' aggressive space strategy, China's anti-satellite capability is defense- oriented, to make sure other countries dare not attack China's properties in outer space or attack China from space, Wei noted. "China has been under threat from US operations in space for a very long time, so who initiated the arms race?"



Pence said that the US Space Command will integrate space capabilities across all branches of the military. "It will develop the space doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures that will enable our warplanes to defend our nation in this new era."



If the US seeks to further expand its hegemony in outer space with more military deployments, it might consider pulling out of the Outer Space Treaty, because the US will withdraw from any treaty which prevents it from pursuing unilateralism. Its attitude toward the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty can be considered as a recent example for that, said Song Zhongping, a TV commentator and military expert.



The UN's Outer Space Treaty states that "outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means. States shall not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies or station them in outer space in any other manner."



The arms race has already started and this is all because of the unilateral actions of the US, Song noted. "No matter what China and Russia do to convince the US to stop, the US will just do what it wants, and this gives China and Russia no choice but to participate in it."



To balance US moves, China has to strengthen its defenses in space as well so that it could force the US to negotiate for new norms on outer space, Wei said. "For instance, developing space drones and high-powered anti-satellite laser guns would be useful to intimidate the US."



