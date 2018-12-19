Yemen govt allies urge swift UN deployment to save truce

A hard-won truce in the battleground Yemeni city of Hodeida will collapse if rebel violations persist and the UN does not intervene, the Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday.



UN observers are due in Yemen to head up monitoring teams made up of government and rebel representatives tasked with overseeing the implementation of the UN-brokered cease-fire that took effect on Tuesday.



The UN Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, will convene its first meeting by videoconference from New York on Wednesday before heading to Yemen "later this week," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarri said.



Hodeida residents reached by telephone said there was complete calm in the Red Sea port city on Wednesday morning following intermittent gunfire during the night.



But the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting alongside the government since March 2015, complained of repeated rebel breaches since the truce went into effect.



"A total of 21 violations since cease-fire commencement have come to our notice," a coalition source told AFP on condition of anonymity.



"If the UN continues to drag the chain and take too long to get into the [military] theater, they will lose the opportunity altogether... and the agreement will turn a dead duck," the source said in English.



"We will continue to give them the benefit of the doubt and show restraint but early indicators are not promising."



The rebels, in turn, accused pro-government forces of violating the truce agreed at landmark talks in Sweden earlier this month.





