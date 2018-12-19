Turkish cleric extradition ‘unrelated’ to Khashoggi murder

Cevdet Yilmaz, deputy chairman of Turkey's AK Party Photo: Yu Tianjiao/GT

The deputy chairman of Turkey's ruling party told the ­Global Times that the government was determined to pursue the Jamal Khashoggi case and demand answers from Saudi Arabia.



"It's important for us to find the responsible persons and make them accountable before the law," Cevdet Yılmaz, deputy chairman of the AK party, told the Global Times in an exclusive interview on Tuesday during his visit to Beijing.



Yılmaz said Saudi Arabia has conducted investigations into the case but they were insufficient.



An important question remaining to be answered is the location of the dead journalist's body.



Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government, was strangled and his body dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. "I can't breathe," were reportedly his last words.



Riyadh first denied all knowledge of Khashoggi's fate. As Turkey provided increasing evidence of Khashoggi's murder inside the consulate, Saudi Arabia acknowledged he had indeed been killed.



Turkish officials allege the savage killing was planned in advance and the order came from the highest levels of the Saudi government.



After the case was exposed, US President Donald Trump, told the media that he was "not going to destroy the economy of our country" over Khashoggi by giving up an arms deals with Saudi Arabia, CNN reported. "If we abandon Saudi it would be a terrible mistake."



Yılmaz said Turkey tried to have the arrested Saudi officials tried in court in Turkey, but Saudi Arabia declined to cooperate.



He stressed that Turkey would continue efforts to find the person responsible and called on the international community to contribute to these efforts.



Asked whether Turkey will soften its position with Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi if Washington agrees to extradite Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, Yılmaz said they are not the same issue.



Gulen, who resides in the US, is wanted in Turkey on charges of instigating an attempted coup in 2016.



"I don't see any connection between these two issues. Each issue has to be just in its own context, and they should not be related," he told the Global Times.



US and Turkish leaders have discussed Gulen's extradition and there were positive signs, he said.



"It's up to the Trump administration and US authorities to make decisions, so we cannot say anything definite about the timetable," said Yilmaz.



"We are expecting from the US as soon as possible to complete this process and extradite this criminal person."