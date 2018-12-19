Japanese popular view of US ties worsens with Trump’s trade push

Japan's popular perception of the country's ties with the US worsened significantly this year, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, battered by US President Donald Trump's hostile trade policies.



The annual poll by Gallup and the ­Yomiuri Shinbun newspaper showed the proportion of Japanese people who see the relationship between world's largest and third-largest economies as "good" posting its largest decline since 2000.



Since his campaign to become president in 2016, Trump has complained about Japan's $69 billion trade surplus with the United States, particularly in the auto sector, which accounts for 75 percent of the imbalance. Washington and Tokyo are set to start fresh trade talks early next year.



The poll, which was taken between November 26 and December 3, showed 39 percent of Japanese respondents think the relationship between Japan and the US is "good," down from 56 percent in last year's survey.



It was the biggest fall since 2000. Another 39 percent say the relationship is "bad," up from 23 percent.



Across the Pacific, 50 percent of US respondents in the poll think the relationship is "good" unchanged from the previous survey while 11 percent think ties are "bad," little changed from 12 percent last year.



Thirty percent of Japanese say they trust the US, down from 39 percent in the previous survey and the lowest rate since 2000, but 70 percent of American say they trust Japan, the poll showed.



The deterioration in Japan's public perception of the US coincides with their sharp disagreement with Trump's trade protectionism.



Some 75 percent of Japanese say Trump's demand for Tokyo to reduce its trade surplus with the US is unreasonable, the poll showed.



On the other hand, 64 percent of ­Japanese see the security alliance ­between the two nations as useful for safety in the Asia-Pacific region, compared with 70 percent of Americans, the poll showed.

