Guangdong struggling to upgrade amid PMI scandal

A worker operates a Computer Numerical Control machine in a skill contest in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province in November. Photo: VCG









Manufacturing powerhouse Guangdong Province is facing pressure in transforming and upgrading, but the process will repay the region by building a modern industrial system, experts told the Global Times on Wednesday.



South China's Guangdong, renowned as the frontier of China's reform and opening-up, has forged its own advantages in large-scale manufacturing and comprehensive industrial chains, but it has been affected by the trade friction between China and the US since the start of this year.



A sales manager surnamed Ye, who's based in Jieyang in Guangdong, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the factory he had worked with has been closed since the end of last year. The factory was mainly engaged in producing decorations for Christmas and exports to Europe and the US.



"People around me have quit their jobs at factories producing these kinds of small goods. Revenues are not promising due to uncertainties over the trade war and the rising cost of raw materials," Ye noted.



He is now working at an auto component firm, which is also export-oriented. There is high demand for Chinese-made components in Europe and South America, he said, "but we're currently facing another problem domestically: environmental supervision, which can directly affect the factory activities."



Zhang Yansheng, chief research fellow with the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a think-tank under the National Development and Reform Commission, told the Global Times Wednesday that various business models in Guangdong are moving toward higher standards. "But it is important to realize that the process requires gradual exploration based on market rules, common sense and logic," Zhang said.



"Issues like ordered closure after environmental supervision, social insurance payments and a lack of financial loan guarantees in the manufacturing sector should be dealt with step by step according to firms' reality, not in one go," Zhang noted.



Ding Li, director of the regional and enterprise competitiveness research center at the Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences, said the industry model that relies on support from foreign capital has brought a reliance on overseas orders, and a fall in these orders affects local business greatly.



"Local enterprises need to take the initiative to establish their own brands and expand sales channels," Ding told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Many of Guangdong's manufacturers, especially the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), lack the internal motivation to realize their own transformation and upgrading, Ding noted, adding that it is necessary for big firms to play a leading role and thus help drive the SMEs.



Guangdong's manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), an economic indicator for the manufacturing sector published monthly by the Guangdong Department of Industry and Information Technology, was lower than the official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for five straight months until August. The data series stopped being updated in October.



The NBS said on Tuesday that the local authority in Guangdong Province had violated the law by surveying and publishing the PMI with an expired license.



The Guangdong Department of Industry and Information Technology told the Global Times on Wednesday that the department will submit data to the NBS to be audited and approved in the future.



Bright prospects



By embracing the new round of China's reform and opening-up, Guangdong is set to be "quite different" in five years, Zhang noted. The province will have a modernized industrial system with more recognized brands, high-tech products, core technology and strengthened intellectual property protection, he said.



Tang Liang, general manager of Shenzhen-based BBT Robot, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the company's export revenues to North America have increased 42 percent year-on-year since the beginning of this year, while its sales domestically have risen by around 30 percent.



Tang is confident in the overseas market, and said that demand for the company's self-designed and produced intelligent toys and teaching tools has soared in recent years.



Climbing the ladder toward higher added-value and expanding into overseas markets will reshape Guangdong's future, Zhang said.



