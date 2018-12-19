Subway cars for Boston

A Chinese rail company on Tuesday said that it has completed the production of a pair of subway cars to be delivered to the US state of Massachusetts.



The CRRC Corp said that the vehicles are the first pair of next-generation rail cars built in its US factory, marking a "significant milestone" in the planned delivery of subway trains to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, a division of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, to replace cars that have been serving the Orange Line of Boston for decades.





