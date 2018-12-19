China's Christmas Village seeks upgraded supply chain for global advantage

A Christmas gift shop in Yiwu International Trade City, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Wednesday Photo:Yang Hui/GT

Zhengqiao Christmas Crafts, a Christmas gift shop in Yiwu International Trade City, displays Christmas toys on Wednesday. Photo: Xie Jun/GT





Low costs have driven China's "Christmas Village" of Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province, to hold about two-thirds of the world market, but local manufacturers now feel the urge to upgrade their supply chains by improving their quality and design abilities to build a new advantage in the global competition.



The last round of deals has almost been completed in "Santa's real workshop," which involves about 600 factories that collectively churn out more than 60 percent of the world's Christmas decorations and accessories. Many merchants said that both domestic and export orders are down this year.



Business is generally not as good as 2017, Luo Zhengxiao, owner of Zhengqiao Christmas Crafts, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Luo started his company 12 years ago, mainly making and exporting holiday items like Santa Claus figures and stuffed toys of all sizes.



"Our customers are mainly from South America and Europe. Only 5 percent of our customers are from the US," Luo said.



Another manufacturer surnamed Chen, who mainly exports Christmas trees and other items, said that US-bound orders are down one-third this year mainly due to the impact from the China-US trade war.



"Although the trade war has affected part of our exports, the US is not likely to stop importing from Yiwu," Chen said. "Our price advantage is fairly strong."



Several companies told the Global Times that most export production was completed during the summer. The 10 percent tariff that the US placed on China-made Christmas lights and wrapping paper this summer hasn't had much impact on exports.



The concentration of talent and resources is a big reason retailers around the world are sticking with suppliers in Yiwu, Bloomberg reported.



Low costs have helped the holiday-related export hub to hold almost two-thirds of the global market, but manufacturers now see a need to accelerate their drive to upgrade their products for high-end markets.



"Customers from developed countries have higher requirements for quality," Luo said.



He's confident about the quality of his life-size Santa figures, which can dance, talk and play music, and the company hopes to develop its own brand.



Yang Yanjuan, owner of Yongxing Christmas Crafts, told the Global Times that the company's major markets are Spain, Italy and Brazil. If they want to explore the US market, they need to replace the current materials with more expensive ones.



"Yiwu still needs to rely on the current cheap-price model, but we keep upgrading our products. Now we have hundreds of products and many more accessories," Yang said. "We need to add new designs to meet high-end markets' requirements."



No other nation has the supply chain and manufacturing infrastructure to produce Christmas goods in such large quantities and at such low costs. But China has to upgrade the supply chain to build a new advantage in global competition because costs are rising, according to Hong Junjie, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics.



Production costs have been relatively low by global standards, but those costs - including labor and land - are rising, so China has to seek new advantages.



It's important to move toward high-end production. The China-US trade war is also prompting domestic industries to move up the industrial ladder to build global competitiveness, Hong said.