New AIIB members

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB
) has approved the membership applications of six more countries, bringing the lender's total approved membership to 93, the AIIB said in an e-mail sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.
The new members are Algeria, Ghana, Libya, Morocco, Serbia and Togo, the e-mail said.
The growing membership of the AIIB in Europe and Africa reflects the importance for growth and development of inter-regional connectivity, especially sustainable infrastructure that opens access to new markets in Asia and beyond, AIIB Vice President and Corporate Secretary Sir Danny Alexander was quoted as saying in the e-mail.