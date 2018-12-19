IPR violation crackdown

China will step up the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) by imposing tougher punishments for infringement, the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) said Wednesday.
Thirty-eight government departments including the National Development and Reform Commission
, the People's Bank of China and the NIPA have jointly signed a memorandum under which they will strengthen cooperation in the crackdown on IPR infringement.
The memorandum listed six types of IPR violations including repeated patent infringements and declining to execute punishments on patent violations.