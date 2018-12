Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, who is also the commissioner for the reconstruction of the highway bridge in the Polcevera valley that collapsed on August 14, displays a plan for the new bridge designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, during a press conference in Genoa on Tuesday. The mayor said the new bridge will be built in a year as the Italian city starts demolition work on the remains of the bridge that collapsed in August killing more than 40 people. Photo: AFP