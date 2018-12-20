Myanmar takes step forward to introduce 5G infrastructure

Myanmar authorities are making efforts to introduce 5G network in the country, officials said.
A forum under the theme "5G Bridges Myanmar to Future Digital World" was held in the capital NAY PYI TAW on Wednesday, covering the development of 5G and its potential impact on Myanmar as well as introducing the applications of the technology.
A series of initiatives and policy measures will be implemented over the next five years to create a broadband infrastructure for the country, U Chit Wai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport
and Communications told the forum.
U Soe Thein, director general of Posts and Telecommunications department under the ministry, said the department will review and release the revised spectrum roadmap in the first quarter of 2019, adding that the Myanmar National Broadband Whitepaper 2019 will also be released.
The forum highlighted the important role of 5G and a smart and strategic deployment of 4G inspiring global ICT development direction, as well as the potential use of 5G not only in mobile broadband, but fixed wireless access and internet of things in response to the economic transformation needs of Myanmar.