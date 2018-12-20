Chinese, foreigners awarded for contributions to reform, opening-up

China gave awards to 100 Chinese and 10 foreigners Tuesday for their outstanding contributions to the country's reform and opening-up.



An official with the office of the leading group awarding the honors answered questions from reporters Wednesday.



This awarding was an important part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the country's reform and opening-up, the official said.



According to a decision made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council, 100 Chinese were awarded the medals of reform pioneers and 10 foreigners were honored with China reform friendship medals. Some were honored posthumously.



Chinese leaders presented the medals to the prize winners Tuesday.



The award aims to greatly promote the spirit of the times, at the heart of which was reform and innovation, by setting up the examples and praising those reform pioneers, the official said.



The 100 Chinese award recipients have all made great contributions to promoting reform and opening-up, and played a guiding and exemplary role.



The prize winners have well-represented different regions and sectors of the reform and opening-up, the official said.



Among the 100 winners, five came from Hong Kong and Macao, and have always cared about, supported and participated in the country's reform and opening-up.



In addition to Chinese people, many foreign friends have been deeply engaged in the reform and opening-up drive and made outstanding contributions to the cause, the official said.



The official said the 10 foreign award recipients were witnesses, supporters and contributors to the reform and opening-up, and they are Chinese people's long-time good friends.



The official also expounded on the procedures of how the name list of medal recipients was generated.



Party committees across the country recommended candidates, more than 20 governmental departments then examined the candidates and the leading group proposed a preliminary name list. After re-examination, the name list was finalized by the CPC Central Committee.



The public widely participated in the recommendations.

