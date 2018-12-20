China reports new African swine fever cases

China has confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in Guangdong Province, the Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs said Wednesday.
On a farm in Xiangzhou district in the city of Zhuhai in south China's Guangdong Province, 11 out of 50 pigs were confirmed dead after being infected with the viral disease, the ministry said, citing a China Animal Disease Control Center report.
Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to block, cull and disinfect the affected pigs.
African swine fever is a highly contagious, viral disease that infects pigs. It does not affect other animal species or humans.
China reported its first case of the disease in August in the northeastern province of Liaoning.