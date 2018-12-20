US man sentenced to prison for threatening to kill Trump

A 39-year-old man living in the US state of Arizona was sentence to 37 months in federal prison for threatening to kill US President Donald Trump, the Office of the United States Attorney, District of Arizona, announced Tuesday.



According to the press release, Jerrod Hunter Schmidt was sentenced by US District Judge Steven P. Logan on Monday after he was found guilty this September by a federal jury of two counts of threatening the president of the United States and two counts of making interstate threatening communications.



Schmidt made a series of calls to the court clerk's office from April 10 to April 11 after learning that his conviction for a prior felony was affirmed by the Nebraska Court of Appeals, and left voice messages threatening that he was going to "kill President Trump and put a bullet in his head."



Schmidt also threatened to kill one of the clerks of the Nebraska Court of Appeals and other local political figures.



The United States Secret Service conducted the investigation in this case with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Nebraska State Patrol, the press release said, adding that Schmidt will be on three years of supervised release after serving 37 months in federal prison.

