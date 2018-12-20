S.Korea's Blue House holds meeting to implement inter-Korean agreements

South Korea's presidential Blue House held a meeting of its special committee on Wednesday to implement summit agreements with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The meeting was presided over by Im Jong-seok, chief of staff for President Moon Jae-in
. Attendees of the meeting included ministers of unification, defense, culture affairs, intelligence agency chief, top presidential security advisor and presidential chief of staff for policy.
During the meeting, the committee reviewed recent progresses that have made so far in implementing the joint declarations between Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, and overall plans for next year, according to the Blue House.
Moon and Kim signed the Panmunjom Declaration after their first summit in April at the truce village of Panmunjom, followed by the Pyongyang Declaration which inked at the Pyongyang summit in September.
Under the summit agreements, the two leaders agreed on ways to defuse military tensions on the Korean Peninsula
, denuclearize the peninsula, and increase cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.
As part of the implementation efforts, South Korea and the DPRK agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 26 at the Panmun Station in the DPRK's border town of Kaesong to modernize and connect railways and roads along the western and eastern peninsula.