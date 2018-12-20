Third Canadian detained for working illegally: FM

China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday confirmed that a third Canadian has been detained by public security authorities for working illegally in the country.



The detainee, Sarah McIver from Alberta, Canada, is under administrative detention by Chinese police due to working illegally. China has had smooth consular communications on this matter with Canada and will facilitate their consular work, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at Thursday's routine press conference.



Hua did not disclose where the Canadian citizen is detained in the country.



This is the third case announced by China's Foreign Ministry in which Canadian citizens have been investigated or detained by Chinese authorities since December 13.



Canada's National Post on Wednesday reported that McIver, "who had been teaching at a school in China," was taken into custody due to visa complications.



Chinese authorities had previously taken compulsory measures in accordance with the law against two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were suspected of engaging in activities that endanger China's national security, Hua said.



Former diplomat Kovrig and business consultant Spavor were detained on December 10 and are being investigated by the Beijing State Security Bureau and the State Security Bureau of Dandong City, Northeast China's Liaoning Province respectively, as confirmed by the foreign ministry on December 13.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on local time Wednesday said that "politicizing or amplifying the level of public discourse on this would not contribute to the outcome we all want." The third case appears to be a routine one, not involving the serious charges regarding national security, CBC News reported.

