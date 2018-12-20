World’s biggest smartphone maker closing plant in China after failing to compete against local brands

Tianjin Samsung Communications Technology plant on Thursday Photo: Wang Yi/GT

South Korean conglomerate Samsung is stepping up efforts to pursue its industrial upgrading plan in China, aiming to consolidate in the local market given fierce competition from fast-growing Chinese smartphone producers.Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker in terms of shipment, will cease operations at its smartphone plant, Tianjin Samsung Communications Technology, in North China's Tianjin on December 31.The South Korean company saw its share of the Chinese market shrink to 1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, losing out to home-grown brands like Huawei and Xiaomi, according to market research firm Counterpoint.The Global Times found that Tianjin Samsung Communications Technology employees were still normally working on Thursday afternoon, but some cleaners were at the reception office waiting to hear about their compensation.An employee surnamed Xu told the Global Times on Thursday after work that compensation plans for ordinary employees were given on Thursday, but pregnant employees haven't received any information yet.The employee, who worked at the plant for more than five years, said that she thought the shutdown notice was abrupt."We got the notice last Tuesday that the factory will shut down on December 31. It's really sudden," she said. "Before that, we were still talking about the gift plans for the new year."Another employee speaking on condition of anonymity said that she had worked at the facility for 10 years. She added that there was much worry among the 2,300 employees."We are worrying about social insurance and new jobs," she said. "We got application forms for three other plants last week, but we need to start over again."The employee said the three plants don't include Samsung's new facility for its Samsung Electro-Mechanics unit.The company just pledged a new round of investment worth $2.4 billion in the North China manufacturing hub on a power battery production plant and a vehicle-based multi-layer ceramic capacitors plant as its key move to upgrade its manufacturing capacity in Tianjin, the Xinhua News Agency reported on December 9.Tianjin is one of the localities in China that has had the most investment from Samsung, and it's one of the company's major overseas production bases. Investment in Tianjin accounts for about 20 percent of the company's total investment in China, according to media reports.In addition to batteries and ceramic capacitors, Samsung's massive manufacturing layout also produces mobile phones, liquid crystal display TVs and organic light-emitting diode displays.Fu Liang, a Beijing-based telecom industry expert, told the Global Times on Thursday that Samsung is not likely to reduce investment in China."The company opened the mobile phone plant in China because of its high market share back at the time. As Chinese brands are growing rapidly, Samsung has lost its competitiveness. It's transferring the mobile phone plants to Vietnam and India," Fu said."However, Samsung has diversified businesses. It will not reduce its investment in China, but launch more new businesses according to new market demand."