China bond issues at $580b

The value of bonds issued in China last month totaled 4 trillion yuan ($580 billion), according to the central bank.



Treasury bond issuance stood at 259.9 billion yuan, while local government bond issuance was worth 45.9 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.



As of the end of November, outstanding bond market debt was 85 trillion yuan, the official data showed.



Regulations were introduced last year to rein in financial risks as local government debt and corporate leverage increased.



The central bank has pledged more efforts to improve the disposal of bond defaults, and unify rules on approval and information disclosures for corporate bonds.





