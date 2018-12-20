Road freight growth slows

China's road freight transport registered slower expansion in the first 11 months of this year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.



The volume of cargo carried on roads increased 7.5 percent year-on-year to 35.99 billion tons, the NBS said in a statement on its website. The growth rate slowed from 10 percent recorded in the first 10 months.



In November alone, road cargo traffic rose 5.7 percent to 3.72 billion tons, compared with a growth rate of 7.7 percent in October.





