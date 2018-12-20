Heartthrob Huang drops role in Horgos tax haven

Huang Xiaoming, a movie star who has been called "China's Brad Pitt," has withdrawn as shareholder in a company based in the city of Horgos in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region in the wake of a tax evasion scandal, a media report said on Thursday.
Huang and his mother, Zhang Suxia, withdrew as stakeholders from a local movie and entertainment company called Horgos Shengjia Minghui, established in April 2017, domestic new site thepaper.cn said.
The company was registered with 1 million yuan ($144,766) in capital, with Huang and Zhang investing 90 percent and 10 percent, respectively.
Domestic film and TV enterprises that benefited from tax exemptions and reductions in Horgos have fled the city in the wake of a tax evasion scandal involving Fan Bingbing, one of the country's top movie stars. Fan's case, which authorities began investigating over the summer, resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in fines.
More than 100 film and TV companies have filed applications to shut down their operations in the city since June, including enterprises with film and TV celebrities as legal representatives or shareholders, said local media outlet ylxw.com.cn.
On August 27 alone, the website noted as many as 25 such closure notifications.
Fan was ordered to pay more than 800 million yuan in taxes and fines, the country's tax authorities said in October.
Earlier this year, Horgos suspended two favorable policies on value-added tax rebates and personal income tax discount.